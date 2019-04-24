Miley Cyrus Shares Video From Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters tomorrow, but a select group of lucky individuals were able to catch the film at the world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. Many celebrities were in attendance, including Miley Cyrus. The superstar is the sister-in-law of Chris Hemsworth (Thor), so it’s no big surprise that she showed up to the purple carpet with her husband, Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus posted tons of content from the event on her social media accounts, including a video of her being “extra” in front of the cameras.

“I’m really that extra,” she wrote. As you can see, Cyrus tagged Saint Laurent, the French luxury fashion house who must have styled Cyrus for the event.

Many fans were quick to comment on Cyrus’ post, clearly loving the poses she’s giving in the video.

“They don’t deserve it but serve it to them anyways!,” @MileySmilerNews joked.

“You wouldn’t be Miley without your extraness,” @BishImALovatic added.

Even Katy Perry commented on Cyrus’ Instagram post of the same video.

“Into,” Perry wrote.

Not only is Cyrus related to Marvel royalty, but she’s also appeared in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the singer/actress voiced the character Mainframe in one of the movie’s five post-credit scenes.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

