MODOK Writer Says Season 2 Will Include More X-Men

✖

We still have a week and a couple of days before Hulu unleashes the first season of Marvel's MODOK upon the masses. Even though Marvel fans have yet to get the initial batch of episodes, those behind the show know exactly what will take place should the streamer give them a second season. According to MODOK showrunner Jordan Blum, the show's sophomore outing will be packed to the brim with mutants and other big-name X-Men.

Blum, a self-proclaimed mega-fan of X-Men: The Animated Series, tells us he'll do whatever he can to get characters like MODOK and Storm on the same screen together.

"It's gonna be even more X-Men-heavy, I'll tell you that much," the write says. "I've got to do Season Two. Before we got the okay to use some of them, I was like, 'Let me see how well their lawyers know these characters,' so, you know, Lila Cheney is in the pilot and it's like, 'Okay, we got away with that. Let's see what we can do next.'"

The writer adds that he and his writer's room were able to get away with adding Mr. Sinister in the show's first season, an A-list X-Men villain in his own right. "The X-Men flood gates have opened," Blum admits. "So yeah, there are some bigger, bigger guys I'd love to have show up Season Two. You know, I think I would love to write a Storm/M.O.D.O.K. scene if I'm allowed to so... That would be my big pick, yeah."

"We have a rough structure of what Season Two will be and how we kinda answer some of those big dangling questions. But yeah, we're excited to keep that story going," the writer concludes.

If you're hoping to see a second season of the show, Blum insists you hit social media and tell Hulu your thoughts on the show when it debuts next week. The streamer even has an emoji for the show every time you tweet the #MODOK hashtag.

All 10 episodes of MODOK hit Hulu on May 21st. If you haven't signed up for Hulu yet you can try it out here.

What other Marvel characters would you like to see get an animated series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.