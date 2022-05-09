Moon Knight Star Hoping for Blade Crossover

✖

Moon Knight is undeniably one of the darkest entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date, leaving fans clamoring for team-ups with other such characters. If Moon Knight star May Calamawy gets her way, there will be a crossover with Mahershala Ali's Daywalker before too long. In a new interview rounding out her time on a global press tour, Calamawy said Blade is part of a trio she'd like to see the Scarlet Scarab come in contact with before too long.

"There has been nothing yet that I know of what could happen with Scarlet Scarab," the Moon Knight star told Inverse. "But I love Dr. Strange, that would be cool. Blade would be cool because I've worked with Mahershala Ali and I think he's so wonderful. And then, I love all the women. I love Agatha. I feel like in the beginning, I used to love anyone that was kind of a villain like Nebula. I found them so complex. But honestly, it really depends on the story. I kind of want to be with all of them."

In standard Marvel fashion, Calamawy doesn't know what's next for her character — but she admitted she hopes to explore the relationship between her Layla and the many identities of Marc Spector in the continuation of the characters' stories.

"Gosh, it's like there are three people in there," the actor added. "We used to come up with so many jokes when we were rehearsing every episode. Like, wouldn't it be funny if Layla was pregnant with Jake's baby? It just seems like we're gonna have to wait and see whatever magic comes if, and when, we get to continue this story."

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. Blade has yet to set a release date.

