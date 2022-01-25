Moon Knight Could Upset the Future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

A storm is brewing, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe may soon be changed forever. Maybe that’s the slightest bit of hyperbole, or maybe every single word of that is true. Maybe, just maybe, Moon Knight will forever upset the status quo the MCU is known for. Throughout the past 14 years, Marvel Studios has built the biggest franchise in Hollywood by following the same formula: film a superhero film (or limited series), sprinkle in some jokes that may or may not land, run a cut of everything strenuously through a few rounds of test screenings on the Disney lot, fix everything with reshoots, release the movie, and earn a billion dollars.

In a couple of weeks, Moon Knight could permanently alter things. Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) could change the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.

The story of Spector is as confusing as they come, which says a whole lot considering the time-traveling, dimension-hopping, multiversal goodness the land of comic books is known for. As the story goes, Spector served as a mercenary and had a partner mortally wound him after breaking bad on a mission to Egypt. He then died at the feet of a Khonshu statute and was resurrected by the ancient Egyptian god, who serves as the keeper of the moon. The Fist of Khonshu was then born to serve the god and his ways.

Whatever the case, the character is incredibly dark.

Spector sawed the face off of his archnemesis Raoul Bushman and paraded it around while parading around his apartment. He’s battled space werewolves and has crushed the head of a god to a pulp. Most importantly, however, stories involving the character typically get into his mental illness and that’s a facet of Spector that Marvel Studios needs to treat seriously.

People compare him to Batman or Daredevil for a reason—he’s one of Marvel’s most dark characters. Sure, jokes will be had but done right, Moon Knight is a show that should make you disoriented and borderline uncomfortable. It’s so far out of the Marvel Studios playbook, it could change the franchise forever.

