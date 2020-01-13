Moon Knight Production Start Date Reportedly Revealed

The Fist of Khonshu will be arriving on Disney+ shortly if recent production reports prove accurate. According to scoop maestro Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios is looking to start production on the show this August. At the very least, that fits in with Kevin Feige’s previous comments about all Marvel Disney+ shows starting production by the end of 2020.

With the fall production start, it’s likely Moon Knight will hit the new streaming service in 2021. In comparison, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier started filming in late October 2019 for a Fall 2020 premiere. Using that logic and a similiar scheduled, it’s reasonable Moon Knight could hit Disney+ sometime next summer, sandwiched between the likes of Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Moon Knight showrunner Jeremy Slater started work on the series late last year. The writer took to Twitter to tease “one hell of a ride” the show would take fans on.

“I was seven when I bought my first Marvel comic, and my life was changed on the spot,” Slater previously tweeted. “It’s no exaggeration to say that joining the MCU is the single greatest honor of my career. I’m thrilled and terrified and deliriously happy. And while I won’t be able tell you anything in regards to story or casting, I *can* tell that you we’ve assembled a room full of brilliant writers who truly love this character, and we’re all hard at work crafting something special for you. So stick around and stay tuned. Moon Knight is on the way, and it’s going to be one hell of a ride.”

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date.

What characters would you like to see appear in Moon Knight? Who’s your fan cast for Marc Spector? Think it over then head to the comments section to let us know your thoughts!