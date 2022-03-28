Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke Reveals Arthur’s Motivations

In just a matter of hours, Ethan Hawke will finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the enigmatic Arthur Harrow, an antagonist who has positioned himself opposite Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant. The actor has said before he pulled inspiration from cult leader David Koresh for his role, and in an interview with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, Hawke echoed the sentiment.

“I think he views himself as a real apostle of the Goddess Ammit, and that he’s here to heal the world, and rid it of sinners, and it’s gonna be a violent time, but the peace, and the beauty that will come when all these sinners are gone, it’s gonna be worth it,” Hawke said.

Hawke said he got to reflect upon his own belief system to prepare for the role.

“I think a lot of us feel that there’s some part of, if you have any belief system that is strong enough, it gives you direction,” the Moon Knight star added. “A lot of us are lost, and we don’t have direction, and we long for a sense of purpose, and a belief system can really give that to you, and I think he’s just doubled down on his goddess, and he doesn’t think in nuance, he’s absolutely uncompromising in how he thinks, ’cause his dedication to this goddess is so complete. So in a way he’s very simple.”

Hawke and Isaac are joined by May Calamaway (Layla El-Faouly), Gaspard Ulliel (Anton Mogart) Lucy Thackeray, F. Murray Abraham (Khonshu), Antonia Salib (Taweret), Rey Lucas, Ann Akinjirin, David Ganly, and Fernanda Andrade amongst others.

Marvel’s next project is Moon Knight, which hits Disney+ on March 30th.

