Moon Knight Fan Poster Teases Marvel’s Darkest Project Yet

Ten years and twenty-three movies later, Marvel Studios has done a pretty good job of making each release feel like it’s own thing. Fans have gotten anything from the space-faring Guardians of the Galaxy to tech god Iron Man and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in The Avengers. Now that the Kevin Feige-led studio has Disney+ to play with, it will allow ample opportunities for creators to mess with tones and storylines even further.

We’ll see just how dark the studio is willing to go with Moon Knight, a Disney+ series likely coming out by the end of 2021. The show will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s first “true” street-level superhero in a sense, a character that just so happens to have a pretty dark backstory. Now, fan art extraordinaire Eren Gürocak (@earthrim20) has envisioned the grittiness of the upcoming series in an epic fan poster.

Not unlike a scene ripped from Netflix’s Daredevil series, the poster features Marc Spector as he broods from a rooftop in his iconic all-white suit.

Since the show will end up on Disney+ after all, it’s all but guaranteed the series won’t deal with some of Moonie’s darker storylines, say like cutting off the face of Raoul Bushman. It will likely be a far cry from the freedom Netflix allowed its Marvel shows, especially when it comes to the likes of The Punisher, Jessica Jones, and Daredevil.

As we saw in The Mandalorian, however, the platform has allowed creators at least some leeway in inserting themes catered more towards adults. That said, Disney and Marvel executives have both said they’d be willing to do R-rated franchise should the storytelling warrant it — that seemingly includes the continuation of Fox’s fan-favorite Deadpool franchise.

Marvel Studios has yet to set a release date for Moon Knight.