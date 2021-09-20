Marvel Fans Outraged WandaVision Snubbed During Primetime Emmy Awards

Marvel fans are unhappy that WandaVision won no awards during the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast. Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ streaming series earned 23 nominations. It did win three Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics (for “Agatha All Along”). But the series did not win any of the major awards given out during the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday despite being up for eight categories. Those nominations included acting nominations for leads Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and a supporting actress nomination for Kathryn Hahn.

Marvel Studios fans are not taking the snub well. Many have said that Olsen, in particular, deserves an Emmy Award for her performance in the series as Wanda Maximoff, struggling through the grief of losing Vision (Bettany). Some remain shocked and upset that she ultimately lost to Kate Winslet, a 30-year veteran of the industry with an Academy Award, three BAFTAs, and one previous Primetime Emmy to her credit.

What do you think of WandaVision getting snubbed at the Primetime Emmy Awards? Let us know in the comments section. Keep reading to see what fans are saying about it. WandaVision is streaming now on Disney+.

