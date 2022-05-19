Moon Knight Writer on Cut Cameos, MCU Future, and More

✖

At long last, all six episodes of Moon Knight have been released on Disney+, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in a bit of a content drought until Ms. Marvel hits the stream next month. With Marvel's first-ever stab at the Fist of Khonshu now out of the way, we had the opportunity to sit down with series creator and head writer Jeremy Slater. In a wide-ranging interview, we discussed everything we could with the writer.

Throughout our 43-minute chat, Slater was sure to take fans on a deep dive into the inner workings of the show, giving behind-the-scenes tidbits with each passing question. In example, the writer confirmed at one point he wanted Kit Harington to show up, but removed from the plans after Marvel wouldn't allow him to turn the actor's character into the Black Knight.

"We talked about Dane Whitman a little bit just because he works in a history museum and that could be a natural interaction. My feeling was if we got Kit Harington to show up and he doesn't suit up and he doesn't kick ass, as a fan I'm pissed off," the writer told ComicBook.com.

"If I see him show up I want to see him go full Black Knight. Just seeing an interaction where he walks past and goes 'Oh hey Steven,' who responds 'Oh, hey Professor Whitman!' It felt like that would be a waste of the money it would cost Kit Harington in there," Slater added.

Not long after that, the writer revealed Moon Knight producers Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin would be the ones to tackle Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.

"My execs on Moon Knight are the same guys who are running Fantastic Four, so we had a lot of talks about it," Slater told us. "I was like, 'I'm not going to pitch you for anything, because honestly you don't need my stink on it.'"

And still, that's only the tip of the iceberg. You can see the full interview above!

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

