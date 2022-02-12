Moon Knight: Kevin Feige Calls Marvel’s Next Disney+ Show “Brutal”

Moon Knight is going to be unlike anything you’ve seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before. In a new cover story with Empire, the same story that unveiled the first look at the Oscar Isaac show’s iteration of Mr. Knight, Kevin Feige said the show is going to be brutal. In fact, the Marvel Studios boss said the filmmakers behind the show didn’t hold back, despite some heavier content throughout.

“He’s brutal,” the Marvel producer told the mag. “It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pushing those boundaries, as Feige said, is what is going to help set Moon Knight apart from the rest.

“There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back,” he added. “There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

Isaac added that Moon Knight is a huge risk, one that he hopes pays off in dividends for the followers of the MCU.

“It is risky,” the star admitted. “He’s an obscure hero, and the things we’re dealing with are very different. But because it’s a limited series, rather than a movie, the pressure isn’t there to make sure the opening weekend is massive. We’re able to take more risks, to bring that experimental quality on a huge scale.”

Isaac appears in the show alongside Ethan Hawke and May Calamaway. A writer’s room led by Jeremy Slater wrote the scripts for the six-episode series, and Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead split directorial duties across the six episodes.

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

