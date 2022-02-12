Moon Knight Reveals First Look at Mr. Knight

Marvel Studios has revealed the first look at Oscar Issac in Moon Knight’s “Mr. Knight” persona. Comics artist Declan Shalvey designed this version of Moon Knight for his run on Marvel’s Moon Knight comic with writer Warren Ellis and colorist Jordie Bellaire in 2014. That critically acclaimed story helped revitalize interest in the Moon Knight character. One of the run’s defining features is its unapologetic approach to violence. That’s something Marvel Studios heads Kevin Feige says the new Disney+ streaming series isn’t avoiding. Feige says the studio has been working with Disney+ to find the boundaries of what’s tolerable on the family-friendly streaming service.

“He’s brutal,” Feige tells Empire. “It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, Shalvey took to Twitter to express how unreal it is seeing his Moon Knight design in live-action. “Hello Mr. Knight…,” Shalvey tweeted. “Seriously, this is NUTS. I drew something out of my brain, and now it’s a real thing in a TV show…? Such a surreal feeling… I can’t quite describe it. #MoonKnight #MrKnight”

According to Marvel’s synopsis, Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Jeremy Slater created Moon Knight for Disney+ and is the show’s head writer. Mohamed Diab is the lead director. Oscar Issac stars as Moon Knight, with Ethan Hawke playing the antagonist, cult leader Arthur Harrow.

https://twitter.com/declanshalvey/status/1492482906438217729

In a recent interview, speaking to Morbius for Variety, Isaac admitted that he’d never heard of Moon Knight before being approached for the role. “I’d never heard of Moon Knight before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I’d heard of Morbius, but I’d never heard of Moon Knight,” Isaac said. “I don’t know how the process was for you because it’s a feature film, we’re a limited series. There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn’t the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend.”

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30th.