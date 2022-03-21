Moon Knight Director Confirms Marc Spector Will Be Jewish





Moon Knight‘s director confirmed that Marc Spector will be Jewish in the Disney+ series. On Twitter, Mohamed Diab saw some questions about his show and decided to answer some. When one fan asked if Oscar Isaac’s character would share the Jewish heritage of the comics version, he had good news. Diab tweeted, “Wait until the end of the show, You’ll be pleased.” Now, that’s probably good news for fans who have been wanting that accuracy and representation on-screen. While Diab hasn’t said what specific scenes are included, there is something to look forward to for a lot of the audience. With basically 10 days until the big premiere, fans are crowding in for a darker story than the MCU has offered in a long time. Hype for the first Disney+ series of 2022 is cresting right about now. Every interview or public comment from the creative team has the fandom on high alert.

In an interview with USA Today, executive Producer Grant Curtis and Oscar Isaac talked about how the central theme of Moon Knight is “Who am I?”

https://twitter.com/Mohamed51139769/status/1505305554423492609?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“It’s a story about identity and finding one’s true self,” Curtis mentioned during the piece. “The journey that Marc Spector is on during our whole show is: Who am I? And how do I reconcile portions of my past, present and potential future that I don’t necessarily agree with? Coming to terms with our baggage and learning to live with ourselves is what we all deal with on a day-to-day basis.”

“It’s amazing that the brain has this survival mechanism, this way to cope,” Isaac said gesturing towards the character’s disassociative personality disorder. “At a very young age, if you’re going through sustained horrible trauma and abuse, something that can happen in order for one to survive is the brain splits into an alternate personality that has no idea of what’s happening. Otherwise, you die because it’s just so awful. And that is its own incredible, kind of beautiful superpower.”

In a more recent interview with The Age, Isaac also spoke about how this origin story differs from other MCU fare. Don’t expect things to be laid out simply.

“It’s not going to be a traditional origin story that’s totally chronological in that way,” Isaac said. ‘You get introduced in medias res [that is, in the middle of the story] and for me, what was most important is that it’s point of view is the characters, so you, the audience, are in his skin, living this life. That mystery unfolds [for the audience] as it unfolds for him.”

