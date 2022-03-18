Moon Knight’s Oscar Isaac Explains How Disney+ Series Isn’t “Traditional Origin Story”





Moon Knight isn’t a “traditional origin story” according to Oscar Isaac. In an interview with The Age, the MCU’s latest star talked about how different the Disney+ series is shaping up to be. With Steven Grant’s plight in Moon Knight, it would be easy to see a very standard starting point. However, Isaac says the series begins in the middle of the action rather than the beginning. All of that should raise eyebrows among the interested parties for this Disney+ show. If you couple these comments with other things we’ve learned about Moon Knight, a picture of something very different than what’s come before starts to form. In this case, that’s a good thing as the series seems to be giving Marvel fans a lot of what they’ve been asking for with the new slate of shows. Each one feels wildly different from the ones that came before. Longtime Moon Knight readers and people who are tuning in for the first time ought to buckle up because things are going to be different this time around.

“It’s not going to be a traditional origin story that’s totally chronological in that way,” Isaac explained. ‘You get introduced in medias res [that is, in the middle of the story] and for me, what was most important is that it’s point of view is the characters, so you, the audience, are in his skin, living this life. That mystery unfolds [for the audience] as it unfolds for him.”

“It’s amazing that the brain has this survival mechanism, this way to cope,” Isaac previously told USA Today of the character’s disassociative personality disorder. “At a very young age, if you’re going through sustained horrible trauma and abuse, something that can happen in order for one to survive is the brain splits into an alternate personality that has no idea of what’s happening. Otherwise, you die because it’s just so awful. And that is its own incredible, kind of beautiful superpower.”

“It’s a story about identity and finding one’s true self,” executive producer Grant Curtis said in the same interview. “The journey that Marc Spector is on during our whole show is: Who am I? And how do I reconcile portions of my past, present and potential future that I don’t necessarily agree with? Coming to terms with our baggage and learning to live with ourselves is what we all deal with on a day-to-day basis.”

