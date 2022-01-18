Moon Knight Poster Released by Marvel and Disney+

It’s almost time for the next Marvel Studios TV series to debut, and it looks to be the most chilling and intense of the MCU shows yet. Moon Knight, based on the terrifying character from Marvel Comics, stars Oscar Isaac in the titular role and wowed fans with its initial footage late last year. On Monday night, the advertising for Moon Knight took a massive step forward, with the debut of its official trailer and release date.

Marvel Studios and Disney+ released the first poster for Moon Knight, giving fans another piece of key art to get excited about. You can check out the official poster for Moon Knight below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oscar Isaac takes on the role of Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight. Also starring in the series is Ethan Hawke, though the award-winning actor’s specific role has remained a mystery throughout production.

Jeremy Slater serves as the head writer for Moon Knight, a job that is literally a dream come true. Moon Knight has long been one of Slater’s favorite characters in comics, and he’s using that love to help bring the show to life.

“I was seven when I bought my first Marvel comic, and my life was changed on the spot,” the writer previously said in an interview. “It’s no exaggeration to say that joining the MCU is the single greatest honor of my career. I’m thrilled and terrified and deliriously happy. And while I won’t be able tell you anything in regards to story or casting, I *can* tell that you we’ve assembled a room full of brilliant writers who truly love this character, and we’re all hard at work crafting something special for you. So stick around and stay tuned. Moon Knight is on the way, and it’s going to be one hell of a ride.”

Moon Knight is one of several Marvel Studios shows coming to Disney+ this year. Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk have also been confirmed for 2022 debuts, so they’ll be arriving sometime after Moon Knight finishes its run.

Moon Knight will arrive on Disney+ on March 30th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.