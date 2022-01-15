Moon Knight: Who’s Marc Spector Beating Up in Teaser Trailer?

In a matter of days, Marvel Studios will finally release the first trailer to Moon Knight, giving fans an extended first look at Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) and an entirely new section of the Marvel mythos. Saturday, the House of Ideas released a teaser for the trailer, a short clip that showed off just a snippet of what to expect. In it, Spector can be seen beating the ever-living daylights out of what appears to be a non-human character, and the digital sphere is up in arms on who it could be.

Per the Marvel source material, Marc Spector is the Fist of Khonshu, a deity worshipped by ancient Egyptians as the god of the Moon—hence Spector’s crime-fighting name as Moon Knight. As this series is expected to dive head-first into Egyptian mythology, some believe the character might actually be Anubis—the Egyptian god of the dead. There is a moment in the comics, after all, where Spector is killed and has to come face to face with Anubis in the afterlife.

While it’s not likely Moon Knight would be able to beat a god to death in some bathroom, there stands the possibility of the character being one of Anubis’ henchmen. There are jackal-like characters Spector faces off against in Jeff Lemire and Greg Smallwood’s Moon Knight series, and it’s totally plausible this character is one of those henchmen.

An outside shot of a third person the character could be is one Jack Russell. Better known as his alter ego Werewolf by Night, Moon Knight infamously first appeared in Werewolf by Night #32. We know the character is going to appear in his own Halloween special later this year, so it’s possible the two characters could pay an homage to one of comics’ most collectible issues and have them appear on-screen together during the events of Moon Knight.

