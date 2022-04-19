Moon Knight Drops Major Tease That He’s Been Fighting Longer Than Many Other MCU Heroes

Throughout the past month or so, Moon Knight fans have been trying to figure out when exactly the series takes place. According to Disney+’s in-app timeline, it’s thought the series takes place at some point in 2025 given that Hawkeye takes place during Christmas 2024 and the Oscar Isaac-starring thriller is set after that. Despite being the newest MCU project (both on the release schedule and chronologically), it seems as if Marc Spector (Isaac) has been a part of the franchise for much longer.

In the show’s latest episode, Layla (May Calamawy) mentions she left Egypt some 10 prior after her father was murdered under mysterious circumstances. Should the series adapt the character’s death fully, that means Spector will have been active as Khonshu’s avatar for at least a decade in the MCU. Layla is, after all, based largely on the character of Marlene and Marlene’s father was murdered by his mercenary friend in the same attack that left Spector dying at the feet of a Khonshu statue.

Whatever the case, even Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slate isn’t sure when the series takes place for sure. He was instructed to keep it as open as possible.

“A lot of people have asked this, but I have no idea, sorry,” Slater wrote in a Twitter thread earlier this month. “We didn’t know when our show would debut in relation to their other shows and films, so the timeline was intentionally left vague.”

The first three episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

