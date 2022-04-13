Moon Knight’s Creator Isn’t Even Sure When It Takes Place in the MCU

Unlike previous TV projects set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Moon Knight is largely disconnected from the rest of the franchise that it inhabits. The first three episodes have made no mention of the Blip or an attack on New York, and no other Avengers have popped in to have a chat with Steven or Mark. Moon Knight resides in its own corner of the MCU, which is why its place in the franchise timeline is so vague.

There’s no clear discussion about the date of the events of Moon Knight in the series, partly because the creative team behind it never wanted to make it obvious. Jeremy Slater, who developed the series for Marvel, was asked about the timeline by a fan on Twitter, and he explained that shifting release dates kept them from knowing exactly when the show would end up coming out.

A lot of people have asked this, but I have no idea, sorry. We didn’t know when our show would debut in relation to their other shows and films, so the timeline was intentionally left vague. — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) April 8, 2022

Slater has made a habit out of talking with fans on Twitter about Moon Knight, which has been a rather enjoyable element of the show’s weekly release for the Marvel faithful. The writer recently went into detail about how the costumes for Mr. Knight and Moon Knight were designed.

“We realized if the suit was conjured into existence *like the bandages on a mummy* it would feel visually distinct from all the Stark/nanotech suits that currently populate the MCU,” he continued. “We pitched the ‘summoning’ idea to Kevin Feige using the Universe X costume as a visual aid. He loved it… but wanted us to take it a step further. It was Kevin’s idea to combine the modern Moon Knight look with Universe X mummy bandages. The end result is one of the coolest costumes we’ve ever seen in the MCU, brought to brilliant life by Marvel’s team of artists and designers. And it all started with a 20-year-old piece of comic art pinned to a whiteboard.”

