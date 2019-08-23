Moon Knight TV Series Revealed For Disney+

We had been speculating what Marvel and Disney had in store for fans at D23, and Marvel certainly delivered at their Disney+ panel. Fans got the announcement of a Ms. Marvel TV show before the panel even started, and now they’ve revealed that fans of Moon Knight are finally getting their favorite character courtesy of a Moon Knight TV show on Disney+. The new show will bring the slightly unhinged hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially, creating a path that could eventually lead the character to a feature film at some point in time.

Fans have wanted a Moon Knight movie or series from Marvel ever since Phase 1 really kicked into gear, though we also knew it would take a bit to actually get one since Moon Knight isn’t exactly a household name or a mainstream hero even in the comics. That said, he’s one of the most interesting characters in Marvel’s large variety of character, and we can’t wait to see what Marvel does with him in the television project.

For those who aren’t familiar with the character, Moon Knight is actually Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who was almost killed by a terrorist named Bushman but was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. After he defeated Bushman he would become the Moon Knight and wear the all-white costume that has become his trademark.

The other major element to Spector is that Spector isn’t his only personality. Inside Marc’s head reside four personalities that are variations on the core person. In addition to Spector, his mind holds Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and Khonshu himself, and all four interact and at times cooperate and at others vie for control. This is what sets the hero apart from so many others, and is also why Moon Knight goes to places that other heroes aren’t comfortable going.

Moon Knight has never been afraid to be a bit more violent, so it will be interesting to see where Marvel goes for his series on Disney+. If you think Netflix’s Daredevil, that will probably hold a similar vibe to Moon Knight, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Are you excited for Moon Knight?