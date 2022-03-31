Moon Knight Writer Confirms Fan-Favorite Character Appeared in Episode 1

As it turns out, the first episode of Moon Knight has a cameo of a Marvel character many were hoping to see in the show anyway. While the character is never referenced by name, Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater confirmed exactly who the character in question was in a tweet shared Wednesday night. Full spoilers up ahead for the season premiere of Moon Knight. Proceed with caution.

Towards the beginning of the episode, Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) vents to a busker outside about the happenings of his life. Dressed head to toe in gold paint, the busker doesn’t so much as say a peep. Still, Slater has confirmed the character is none other than Bertrand Crawley, a longtime supporting character of the beloved vigilante.

Okay, I lied a little. We’ve got a Crawley. https://t.co/E9gSF7pxOX — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) March 30, 2022

In the source material, Crawley is typically portrayed as a homeless informant that works alongside Moon Knight and oftentimes Jake Lockley, the character’s third identity that has yet to be shown in the series. While both Crawley and Jean-Paul Duchamp have been referenced, other long-time Moon Knight supporting characters like Raol Bushman won’t be making the leap into live-action.

“Because his only recognizable villain was Bushman, who just felt too close to Black Panther’s Erik Killmonger,” Slater previously wrote on Twitter. “So we decided to invent a villain instead. Ethan Hawke in particular was instrumental in creating Harrow.”

“Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Moon Knight Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

