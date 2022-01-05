Morbius Reportedly Delayed Due to Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Success

Morbius has now been delayed more times than 20 Century Fox’s New Mutants, setting a staggering new record for genre fans everywhere. While those same fans have spent days speculating on why Sony would delay the Jared Leto-starring feature, a new report suggests the studio is concerned with it interfering with the box office haul of another movie it currently has in theaters. Namely, Sony is worried it could whittle away at Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s massive box office total so far.

The latest reporting comes from Deadline, which suggests Sony didn’t want to movies to step on each other’s toes, for lack of a better word. Now that Morbius doesn’t hit theaters until spring, that gives time for No Way Home to complete its record-setting run before another superhero feature hits theaters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Morbius was originally set to open on January 28th. Through Tuesday night, No Way Home has made $1.38 billion in theaters around the globe.

“If you’ve seen the last Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, you know the multiverse has officially opened,” Leto previously said about the future of the Sony Universe of Marvel Characters. “There’s all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up and maybe nurture their more sinister intents.

Sony Pictures boss Sanford Panitch previously confirmed there are plans to build the Sony universe up similar to Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“There actually is a plan,” the executive previously told Variety. “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is exclusively in theaters while Morbius will hit cinemas on April 1st.

What other Spidey-family characters do you hope to see in live-action at one point or another? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!