Morbius has now been delayed more times than The New Mutants. On Twitter, Geek To Me Radio pointed out this wild fact, and users began to question how the Jared Leto movie got to this point. It’s worthwhile to admit that the pandemic has played a huge role in the distribution of both of these movies. Yes, The New Mutants was delayed multiple times in 2018 after X-Men: Dark Phoenix was pushed back. But, as things drifted further into 2019 and then 20, the pandemic began to loom large as there were 4 total delays. More than 2 years on since all those movies got delayed, Morbius is looking at some similar vibes. However, there haven’t been nearly as many reports about behind-the-scenes drama as plagued The New Mutants when it comes to the Leto movie. In fact, Sony has been riding high for the better part of a month as Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to swing across the record books.

One ace that Morbius seems to have up its sleeve is the idea that the Multiverse is cracked open after the events of No Way Home. There will be a baseline of movie-goers who show up to the theater to see how the next Sony film connects to Spider-Man or Venom. It seems likely just from the trailer shots alone. Michael Keaton’s Vulture showed up in the TV spots, there’s a big Oscorp building that looks like the one’s from The Amazing Spider-Man, and there are multiple posters of the Wall-Crawler that seems to indicate his existence in this story. This may have gotten pushed back, but that could likely be that Sony expects Spider to still be a force in the theaters for a few weeks. (Or there could be some…unannounced guests being added if you believe some of the rumors on social media.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the announcement from @Sony that Morbius has been pushed back (again!) to 4/1/2022, it now takes the title of “Most Delayed Film” from previous champion ‘The New Mutants’ pic.twitter.com/safkq9oIRX — Geek To Me Radio (@GeekToMeRadio) January 4, 2022

At any rate, it will be curious to see what Leto’s latest does. For those who would like a refresher on what The New Mutants ended up being, you can check out an official description down below:

“20th Century Studios in association with Marvel Entertainment presents The New Mutants, an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.”

Do you think Morbius could get pushed again? Let us know in the comments down below!