Morbius Release Date Delayed by Sony

Sony Pictures has delayed Morbius once again, pushing the release date for the highly-anticipated Marvel feature film starring Jared Leto back nearly three months. Originally scheduled to release on January 28th, Morbius now arrives on the big screen April 1st on IMAX and premium large formats. While the April 1st date may appear like an early April Fool’s joke to some, the reasoning behind a Morbius delay could be due to the rising omicron COVID numbers over the last several weeks. Plus, with Spider-Man: No Way Home still dominating the box office, this allows Morbius to debut after the Spidey film has made its way through theaters.

With the new year upon us, fans were just beginning to celebrate 2022 with the thought that they would finally get to sit in a theater to watch Jared Leto bring Dr. Michael Morbius to life. Morbius became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter when January began, with some fans claiming it to be “Morbius Month.” Unfortunately, some of that optimism will have to be contained a couple more months, though hopefully this is the last time Morbius gets delayed.

One of its more recent changes came when Morbius was moved from 2021 to its prior January 28, 2022 date. This was a domino effect to avoid the also-delayed James Bond film No Time to Die. Some of Morbius‘ previous dates were July 10 and July 31, 2020, before moving to March 19, 2021. The move from March 2021 was because of the coronavirus pandemic, which many will speculate as to the cause for the April relocation.

Speaking of Spider-Man: No Way Home, its star Tom Holland has publicly stated how he’d like for his web-slinger to tangle with Jared Leto’s character. When asked by Rotten Tomatoes who were his top three Spider-Man villains and who he wanted to most fight, Holland responded with a Morbius tease.

“That’s tricky. I think the Vulture is going to be in there because he’s my first and that was cool. I think Jake’s [Gyllenhaal, Mysterio] got to be in there because he’s my love. And I think Willem, the fight scenes that we have with Willem are crazy and so scary that it really was awesome to like, explore different kinds of Spider-Man action,” Holland said before moving on to who he’d like to take on next. “I actually think the Morbius film looks really cool. And it’s more scary, that film. I think it could be quite a cool thing… Spider-Man versus a vampire.”

The synopsis for Morbius reads: “One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

Are you cool with the new release date for Morbius? Or would you have rathered it stayed in January? Let us know in the comments!