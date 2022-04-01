Morbius Featurette Dives Into Jared Leto's Stunt Work (Exclusive)

✖

Sony Pictures' Morbius made its debut in theaters earlier this year, bringing a new Marvel legend onto the big screen. The film, which stars Jared Leto as the titular character, has already grown to become a bit of a fan-favorite, even before it heads to its home entertainment release. In anticipation of Morbius' debut on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD, Sony Pictures Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive look at one of the film's behind-the-scenes bonus featurettes, which dives into Leto's experience doing stunts on the "big huge fun Marvel Sony movie."

In Morbius, one of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

The film is directed by Daniel Espinosa, and also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Al Madrigal, and Michael Keaton.

"I mean, it's kinda like a chicken and the egg there, you know, the physical informs the mental and the mental informs the physical and this was just a perfect opportunity for me to not only to… You know, I got a chance to bring this character to the big screen for the first time," Leto recently told ComicBook.com. "And I have to say, it's an absolute honor to do that."

"It's harder and harder to find a character that hasn't been portrayed before," Leto added. "And the fact that this character is coming to screens for the very first time April 1st, I'm incredibly excited about that. And the other thing that I loved is that you have this transformative performance inside of this big Marvel movie and that there were kind of three characters in one here, it was perfectly suited for me and what I'm interested in."

BONUS MATERIALS FOR 4K ULTRA HD™, BLU-RAY™, AND DIGITAL

Outtakes & Bloopers

Featurettes: Defining The Antihero, From Human to Vampire – Visual Effects, Lights, Camera, Action, The Good, Bad & Ugly – Supporting Cast Doing the Stunt Work, Living Vampire from Comics to Screen, Nocturnal Easter Eggs

BONUS MATERIALS FOR DVD

Featurettes: Defining the Antihero, The Good, Bad & Ugly – Supporting Cast Doing the Stunt Work

Morbius will be available on Digital on May 17th, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 14th.