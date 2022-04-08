Morbius Crosses $100 Million At Worldwide Box Office

Morbius hit theatres last weekend, marking the latest Sony/Columbia Pictures film to focus on a Spider-Man villain without Spider-Man. The new movie stars Jared Leto in the titular role and has been met with mixed reactions from critics and audiences. Critics haven’t been too kind when it comes to the film as it currently has a 17% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com’s Spencer Perry gave the feature a 1 out of 5 and called it “lazy” and “incomprehensible.” However, audiences have been slightly more forgiving and earned the flick a 70% audience score on the review site. While the movie hasn’t been as successful as other recent Sony outings, it’s still made some money at the box office. The film earned $39 million on opening weekend at the domestic box office, and just passed the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office.

According to Sony, Morbius crossed $100 million worldwide on Thursday, making $46.9 million domestically and $55.8 million internationally for a global total of $102.7 million.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While $100 million in just over a week isn’t bad, it’s still quite a step down from Sony’s recent success with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had the second-best opening weekend in history with $260 million. Now, the movie has made over $1.8 billion at the worldwide box office. Recently, it also became the 3rd movie in history to cross $800 million at the domestic box office.

Recently, Morbius director Daniel Espinosa spoke with ComicBook.com and commented on the film’s negative reviews.

“I mean, I try not to,” Espinosa said when asked if he gives a lot of weight to harsh reviews. “I just ask my friends to send me the ones that they think are clever. I mean, good or bad. And then I get a bunch of clever stuff and the stuff that my friends don’t think is clever, maybe it’s just healthy for me to read. So, it is that. You make a movie that is supposed to be public. I mean, it’s part of the fundamental concept of what you’re doing, but it’s always very strange.”

In addition to Leto, Morbius stars Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, Al Madrigal, Corey Johnson, and Archie Renaux. Michael Keaton, who previously starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Vulture, is set to have a small role in the film as well. Morbius is directed by Daniel Espinosa, with a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The Marvel Comics character was created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane.

Morbius is now playing in theaters.