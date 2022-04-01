Morbius Digital and Disc Release Dates Announced

✖

Morbius is making a house call. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has revealed the home release dates for Sony's Spider-Man Universe spinoff movie, now available to pre-order on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. Starring Jared Leto (Suicide Squad) as Dr. Michael Morbius, a biochemist who inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism in an attempt to cure himself of a rare blood disease, at-home audiences can sink their teeth into Morbius starting May 17 on digital and June 14 on physical formats.

Sony Pictures also released a special features preview taking fans behind the scenes of the Marvel Comics adaptation from director Daniel Espinosa (Life) and co-starring Adria Arjona (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Tyrese Gibson (F9), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), and Michael Keaton (Spider-Man: Homecoming).

"That was pretty intense," Leto says in the special features sneak peek of a rooftop action sequence. "I did things on this movie that I really don't think I ever did before, I probably will never do again."

The Morbius home release includes over 30 minutes of extras, including outtakes, a blooper reel, and a special feature taking a look at the Easter eggs referencing Venom and other Marvel villains and anti-heroes.

"This movie has a little bit of everything," Leto adds. "You have some scares, some excitement, some adventure, some action, if I don't say so myself."

Since its theatrical-exclusive release on April 1, Morbius has grossed $161 million worldwide following a 17% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Sony Pictures did not announce a Morbius 2 when confirming Venom 3 and Spider-Man Universe spinoff El Muerto at CinemaCon 2022 last week.

One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed and transforms this healer into a hunter.

Morbius is available to own on 4K in collectible steelbook packaging ($34.99) or a standard 4K set with digital copy ($29.99) on June 14. The digital version is available to rent or buy May 17 on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft, Verizon FIOS, and AMC. Pre-order Morbius here.