Morbius Star Reacts to Film's Poor Reception: "They Really Messed With It"

Morbius has been in theaters for less than a month, and it definitely made a mark in the superhero movie community. The film is rumored to hit homes worldwide sooner rather than later and it could be due to the films dismal response. Morbius was pretty bad, and it seems that one of the actors from the film has some feelings on that. Al Madrigal, who plays Agent Rodriguez in the film, recently had a chat with ComicBookMovie and he basically says that it is what it is.

"Whatever. It's part of it [Laughs]. I really don't care. I got to spend two and a half months in London living in Chelsea and riding a bike around. I went to Amsterdam on the weekends. I went to a Tulip festival," Madrigal said. "I had the time of my life. Even though you didn't see my scenes with Michael Keaton and Jared Leto…I did weapons training. I went to the BFI almost every single day and hung out and had coffee and watched movies. It was the time of my life. I did a ton of stand-up at Top Secret and went to the Bill Murray theatre and was hanging out there a little bit. So, again, one of the best times of my entire career. The end product of what you're seeing…I can't control that."

Sony Pictures' Morbius was met with some terrible reviews and bombed pretty hard at the box office. The film is the second lowest rated Marvel film of all time and made a low $156 million globally at the box office. Director Daniel Espinosa previously expressed his emotions towards Morbius' negative reviews. While speaking with Insider, the director revealed how he felt upon seeing the film having such a low Rotten Tomatoes score.



"When I did my first feature it was a small movie called Babylon Disease. I remember one day going home on the subway and I had a few drinks so I was a bit drunk. Someone nudged me on the train and said, 'I have to tell you what's wrong with the second scene in your feature,' and I was like, 'Well, okay,'" Espinosa told Insider when asked about critical reviews. "The point I'm making is that it's a strange thing to make something that is so public."



Espinosa added, "Look, I have a lot of self-hatred, so I have a lot of criticism of my own work. I'm always trying to focus on being better. But I am also proud of what I do. There are parts in all of my movies that I'm really proud of."



Morbius is in theaters everywhere now! The film stars Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith and Tyrese Gibson. Morbius follows Leto as Michael Morbius, a doctor who is suffering from a rare blood condition and tries a very risky cure that essentially turns him into a vampire.



