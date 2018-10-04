Morbius Digital Date Reportedly Revealed

✖

Morbius will soon make its way to homes around the world after a lackluster theater run. It was the second spin-off in Sony Pictures' universe of Spider-Man characters, and it definitely felt like it. The film is set in the same universe as Tom Hardy's Venom, so hopefully it adds up to something eventful in the future. Earlier today it was revealed exactly when we could expect Morbius on digital download. According to a listing on a ticketing website in India, Book My Show, the film will hit digital download on May 19th, 2022.

Jared Leto's Morbius was met with horrific reviews and a dismal box office return. The film is the second lowest rated Marvel film of all time and made a low $156 million globally at the box office. Director Daniel Espinosa previously expressed his emotions towards Morbius' negative reviews. While speaking with Insider, the director revealed how he felt upon seeing the film having such a low Rotten Tomatoes score.

"When I did my first feature it was a small movie called Babylon Disease. I remember one day going home on the subway and I had a few drinks so I was a bit drunk. Someone nudged me on the train and said, 'I have to tell you what's wrong with the second scene in your feature,' and I was like, 'Well, okay,'" Espinosa told Insider when asked about critical reviews. "The point I'm making is that it's a strange thing to make something that is so public."

Espinosa added, "Look, I have a lot of self-hatred, so I have a lot of criticism of my own work. I'm always trying to focus on being better. But I am also proud of what I do. There are parts in all of my movies that I'm really proud of."

Morbius is in theaters everywhere now! The film stars Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith and Tyrese Gibson. Morbius follows Leto as Michael Morbius, a doctor who is suffering from a rare blood condition and tries a very risky cure that essentially turns him into a vampire.

Will you be watching Morbius when it hits digital downloads worldwide? What did you think of the Marvel film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!