Jared Leto Provides First Hint at His Morbius the Living Vampire Spider-Man Spin-Off Movie

Jared Leto is diving even deeper into comic book lore by taking on the role of Morbius, the Living Vampire in the character’s upcoming film. Following the announcement of the casting earlier this week, Leto took to social media to share an image of the character to show his enthusiasm.

Leto shared an image of author Joe Keatinge’s Morbius: The Living Vampire: The Man Called Morbius trade paperback, which seemingly confirms the actor will adopt a rather horrifying visage to portray the character.

It’s unclear if posting this specific comic was meant to imply the upcoming film will adapt this storyline or if Leto merely chose an image of the character he liked best.

In the storyline, “Somewhere inside Doctor Michael Morbius is a good man who just needs a second chance. Now, after escaping from the Raft, Morbius the Living Vampire is scraping desperately through each day, on the run and desperate to quell his vampiric tendencies. Will he be able to resist the siren song of blissful bloodsucking, or will Spider-Man sling him straight back into the slammer? And will his redemption turn out to be worse than his sin? As Morbius tries to stay under the radar, a new threat arises, and they want Morbius dead. But after inciting a gang war, will Morbius be able to protect the new friends?”

This somewhat falls in life with the early reported details about the film, with reports surfacing earlier this year claiming the film would be a “horror action story of a scientist who, in trying to find a cure for a rare blood disease, accidentally transformed himself into a living vampire who, though disgusted by his own bloodlust, chooses to prey upon criminals he deems unworthy of life.”

Morbius will be directed by Daniel Espinosa, who directed Safe House and Life. He’ll direct from a script by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama. The film will seemingly fall in line with the tone of the upcoming Venom.

In 2016, Leto starred as The Joker in Suicide Squad, which will be getting a sequel, in addition to the character getting his own solo film. According to Variety, his obligations to Morbius won’t conflict with the DC Extended Universe films.

Stay tuned for details about the future of Morbius.

