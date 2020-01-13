Michael Keaton’s Outfit May Directly Connect Morbius to the MCU’s Spider-Man

Earlier today, fans got a look at the next film to join Marvel’s roster. It is only a matter of time before Morbius goes live, and the Jared Leto-led film will bring one of Marvel’s vampires into the light. Of course, fans were quick to analyze its first trailer today, and it seems something subtle has been sleuthed out about a certain character.

So you have been warned! If you don’t even want to be spoiled on Morbius‘ trailer, turn back now!

All good? Alright, so let us break things down a bit. The first trailer for Morbius ended with a big surprise. Audiences were shocked to find Michael Keaton appear in a cameo looking much the same as he did in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Keaton, who keeps his character’s name secret, greets Morbius by asking the lead whether he’s decided to leave his life as a hero behind.

For fans, this addition was surprising given Keaton’s connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is a complete villain in that franchise, and his appearance in Morbius would tie the Sony Pictures film into the MCU more so than ever before. Of course, some were quick to question if Keaton was actually playing Adrian ‘The Vulture’ Toomes, but a detail may prove that.

If you notice in the trailer, Keaton has the same hairstyle as the Vulture does in the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming. The look is a common one, so fans were not willing to bet everything on the style. However, fans were quick to spot his similar uniform. In the MCU, the villain is last seen wearing a white prison uniform with a wide lapel and undershirt. That exact same outfit is recreated in Morbius, so fans are thinking Keaton will reprise his role in this feature film.

For now, there is no confirmation on the cameo, but fans assume it is safe to say Sony Pictures is cozying up to the MCU. If the Vulture appears as expected, Spider-Man may recruit his next Sinister Six villain, and there’s no telling whether Tom Holland might appear in Morbius to boot.

Morbius hits theaters on July 31st; Venom 2 hits theaters on October 2nd. Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on July 16, 2021.