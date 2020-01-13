Morbius Trailer Release Time Confirmed by Star

Two years after Venom turned into a sleeper box office hit for Sony, the studio is looking to deliver yet another big screen outing starring a Spider-Man supporting character. Morbius, the vampire thriller starring Jared Leto, is set to arrive in theaters this summer, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the debut of its first trailer. It’s been public knowledge that the trailer would be released online Monday morning, and fans were probably hoping to see it drop in the early part of the day. However, thanks to the Academy Award nominations, it seems like the Morbius trailer was set for a later time.

Tyrese Gibson, who stars alongside Leto in Morbius, took to Instagram on Sunday night to confirm exactly what time the trailer would be arriving. According to his post, the first look at Morbius will be released online at 9am PST, or 12pm ET.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Prayers before the evil is released in the morning,” he wrote in the post. “Morbius trailer 9am PST!!!!!!!!!!”

The Spider-Man franchise has been Sony’s golden goose over the past few years, nearly guaranteeing money each and every time the Marvel-inspired characters are involved. Spider-Man: Far From Home made over $1 billion at the box office, Venom was a sleeper hit despite middling reviews, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took home gold at the Academy Awards last year.

Sony is hoping for the same sort of success with Morbius, even though the character is much less recognizable than Venom. Fortunately, both share the Spider-Man connection, as well as intricate character designs.

“This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like [Venom star] Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love,” said producer Avi Arad interview. “Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, ‘Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.’ Nothing. That’s what he wanted to do. We went to this place with them, and he just…good actors want to be different than what they are.”

Do you have high hopes for the Morbius trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Morbius arrives in theaters on July 31st.