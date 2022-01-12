Phaze Zero 2022 MCU Preview: Ms Marvel

Ms. Marvel is coming at some point this year on Disney+. It’s not an exaggeration to say she’s one of the company’s most popular young heroes and Comicbook.com’s Phase Zero podcast has you covered in the run-up to Jersey City. Fans haven’t seen Kamala Khan in the MCU before, but they have gotten a trailer that made them a short primer on the next young hero to enter the picture. Ms. Marvel idolizes Carol Danvers, so she mad a cosplay suit to celebrate her favorite Avenger. We also know this series will lead into Captain Marvel‘s sequel, The Marvels. Let’s embiggen and find out more!

Links to the podcast episode for downloading and subscribing can be found right here:

The Cast:

Iman Vellani is finally ready for her close-up as Kamala Khan. Joining her is Saagar Shaikh as Amir, the hero’s older brother. Also a part of their family unit are Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba, Kamala’s mom and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf, her dad.

A girl’s gotta have friends too and Matt Lintz will be along as resident BFF Bruno Carrelli. Adding a bit of intrigue will be Aramis Knight as Red Dagger, another young vigilante.

One would hope that Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau would show up at some point, but there’s no way of knowing right now. (Maybe even some Nick Fury at some point seeing as he’s probably wrapped up in space shenanigans. A Secret Invasion of sorts…)

Required Watching Heading In:

Captain Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision

(Monica Rambeau is honestly just as much of a wildcard here as Captain Marvel would be for this series. Go refresh yourself with WandaVision and get a glimpse of two potential Young Avengers for your trouble)

Required Reading:

Ms. Marvel (2014) #1 – While she appears first in Captain Marvel (2012) #14, this is the real introduction to Kamala in her own book! Terrigen mists and Inhumans are two things we haven’t seen in the MCU yet.

Ms. Marvel: Beyond The Limit (2022) #1 – Now, this might be even more important for the series than the first appearance of Kamala as Ms. Marvel was. Something strange is going on with her powers after an explosion at a science lab….

Ms. Marvel (2015) #25 – Enter the Red Dagger! Jersey City’s newest hero is a hit. But, when the Inventor comes back on the scene, Kamala has to answer the call to be a true hero.

Ms. Marvel (2014) #17 – Kamala finally meets her idol, Captain Marvel. A team-up that we could very well see manifest on Disney+ as soon as this year.

Rumors!:

Not too much floating around about this show except for the fact that the power changes are a hot topic among fans. Ms. Marvel is one of the most popular young heroes with fans. Switching anything up from that origin might be a cause for a firestorm on social media. If that weren’t enough the similarities of the proposed changes to a certain DC Comics hero are going to set Twitter ablaze too.

Will she be an Inhuman? Or are things closer to Captain Marvel this time around? Could it be magic with all of this stuff flying around post Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? (All great questions to ponder as things stretch out over the course of this year. Some of the more wild theories even wonder if she could end up being a mutant in the MCU…)

About that strangely absent mentor, will Brie Larson swoop in for a save at some point. The actress heavily lobbied for Kamala to enter the picture at some point. Could this be the time? The Marvels is set to feature that Marvel trio, and they have to meet at some point before they all just rocket off into space right?

Future Connections:

Speaking of The Marvels, that one is obvious. This Disney+ show should serve as a direct lead-in for Captain Marvel’s next big screen affair. But will the plot have something to do with that movie? Also of note is Secret Invasion which involves the Skrulls, another alien race that has previous contact with Captain Marvel. So, there could be some way Ms. Marvel leads into that too.

More broadly, a lot of fans have been wondering what’s happening with Marvel leaving this trail of breadcrumbs around all these young heroes. No one knows what the next Avengers title could be, but a lot of people online are eyeing Young Avengers. Look at the roster: Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, Tommy and Billy from WandaVision, America Chavez in Doctor Strange‘s sequel, Eli Bradley in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Riri Williams is coming in Black Panther 2, and Cassie Lang is just out there waiting to become Stature. There’s also the matter of one Kang the Conqueror to contend with as well… Could this be the first step towards the teen heroes assembling? We’ll have to see…

Ms. Marvel soars onto Disney+ at some point this year.

