Ms. Marvel Set Photos Reveal Best Look at The Marvels Hero Yet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed into some interesting territory in the next few years, including introducing an array of new characters into live action. This includes Ms. Marvel, a Disney+ exclusive series that will tell the origin story of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). While we're still a ways out from the series' debut, a new series of set photos provide the best look yet at the titular hero's costume. The photos, which were shared by the Instagram account @onset.unseen, show a better look at Kamala suited up in her Ms. Marvel costume, as she fights surrounded by barricades of extras.

Ms. Marvel will follow the adventures of Kamala, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and other Marvel heroes, and who uses her shapeshifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City. As Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige revealed during Disney Investor Day in 2020, Kamala will then be appearing in Captain Marvel: The Marvels, alongside Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

“I feel like [Kamala is] the future,” Larson previously told ComicBook.com. “So when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

The Ms. Marvel solo show is being showrun by Four Weddings and a Funeral's Bisha K. Ali, with The Punisher director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and The Magicians director Meera Menon also helming episodes of the series.

“She's grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Sana Amanat, one of Kamala's other co-creators, previously told Inquirer. “I think it's incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] ... they can look up to, especially in these times.”

