Kevin Feige Teases Ms. Marvel Plans After ‘Captain Marvel’

Marvel Studios has to first establish Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) before fan-favorite Ms. Marvel — a.k.a. Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan — can make her way to screens, says Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige.

“We wanted to get Captain Marvel out there first so that there is something for a young Muslim girl to get inspired by,” Feige said during the 10th annual Produced By conference on Saturday (via Digital LA).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Khan first appeared in Marvel Comics’ Captain Marvel title in 2013 as a nerdy New Jersey teen and devotee of Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, who once operated under the superhero name ‘Ms. Marvel.’

When the teen found herself exposed to Terrigen Mists — the same process that grants the Inhumans their superhuman abilities — Kamala emerged from her Terrigen cocoon with the powers of a polymorph, allowing her to morph, deform, stretch, compress and expand all or parts of her body.

In honor of her “butt-kicking” superheroine idol, Kamala adopted the since-discarded identity of Ms. Marvel, becoming a full-fledged superhero who in her brief career has already joined multiple teams, including the Warriors, the Champions, the Protectors, and even the Avengers.

Kamala marked the first time a Muslim character headlined a Marvel Comics book.

Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson will debut as Air Force pilot Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel — Marvel’s first female-led movie — out March 2019.

Feige said in May the studio has plans for Kamala Khan, saying the Muslim hero “is definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we introduce Captain Marvel.”

“She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Kamala co-creator Sana Amanat told Inquirer in December of the character being heartily embraced by comic book readers the world over.

“I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times,” Amanat said.

Most recently, Rogue One and Venom star Riz Ahmed took to Twitter proposing to write a Ms. Marvel screenplay alongside The Office and Ocean’s 8 star Mindy Kaling and Silicon Valley and The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani.

Captain Marvel opens March 8, 2019.