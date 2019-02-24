‘Jessica Jones’ Cancelled By Netflix

It looks like Marvel’s tenure with Netflix has come to a close officially. According to a brand-new report by Deadline, the streaming service has decided to not only cancel The Punisher in the wake of its second season, but Jessica Jones has been cancelled as well.

Netflix released a statement to Deadline about the shows’ double cancellation shortly after a cryptic post by Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle) left fans questioning the status of The Punisher.

“Marvel’s The Punisher will not return for a third season on Netflix,” Netflix began. “Showrunner Steve Lightfoot, the terrific crew, and exceptional cast including star Jon Bernthal, delivered an acclaimed and compelling series for fans, and we are proud to showcase their work on Netflix for years to come.”

Continuing, Netflix confirmed Jessica Jones was being chopped and that its third season will still air at a yet-announced date.

“In addition, in reviewing our Marvel programming, we have decided that the upcoming third season will also be the final season for Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” Netflix revealed. “We are grateful to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, star Krysten Ritter and the entire cast and crew, for three incredible seasons of this groundbreaking series, which was recognized by the Peabody Awards among many others.”

“We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning.”

As Deadline reports, the decision to cancel The Punisher took some time to make official within Netflix. Rumors persisted the series would be cut after other Marvel titles like The Defenders, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Daredevil were all axed. The call on The Punisher came “several weeks” after the show debuted its second season. As for Jessica Jones, its early cancellation isn’t all too surprising, but fans were not expecting Netflix to axe it before season three debuted.

So far, none of the cast of Jessica Jones has commented on the series’ cancellation. Bernthal remains the first actor to open up about the final culling of Netflix’s Marvel universe, and he made sure to thank fans for their support.

“To all who have served. All who know loss. All who love and understand Frank and his pain. It has been an honor to walk in his boots. I’m endlessly grateful to the comic fans and the men and women of the Armed Services and law enforcement community who Frank means so much to. Thank you to the USMC and all the wonderful soldiers who trained me. Go Hard. Be safe,” Bernthal wrote on social media.

Fans are understandably gutted to see the final hammer come down upon Marvel’s work with Netflix, but reports have suggested these cancellations were all but guaranteed for some time now. As Disney prepares to expand its streaming capabilities with Disney+ and Hulu, rifts began to grow between the company – who oversees Marvel Entertainment – and Netflix. Now, the two companies will go their own ways with content moving forward, leaving fans to fondly remember easier days when Daredevil season one was just making its way to fans.

