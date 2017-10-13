Marvel

Netflix Releases New Marvel’s ‘The Punisher’ Banner

The official Twitter account for Marvel’s The Punisher has tweeted a new banner featuring the series’ tortured anti-hero.

Marvel Cinematic Universe

According to a report that surfaced last week, Marvel and Netflix had a mid-October launch in mind for The Punisher, and will now delay the violent series “until late fall” in response to the Las Vegas massacre. Neither Marvel nor Netflix confirmed a delay.

The Punisher follows veteran Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), who made his first strikes against New York’s criminals in season 2 of Daredevil. Now that Frank has avenged the brutal deaths of his family, he has a new mission — one that will pit the vigilante against himself, his past and a bigger conspiracy. The series will “get into as dark and brutal a place as you’ve ever seen in the Marvel world,” Bernthal teased last month.

Starring Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah, David Lieberman, Daniel Webber, Jason R. Moore and Daredevil co-star Deborah Ann Woll, The Punisher debuts on Netflix sometime this fall.

After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.

