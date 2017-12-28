New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Still Sees Guardians of the Galaxy Examine Thor

It wouldn’t be a stretch to call Avengers: Infinity War the most-anticipated film of 2018. The massive blockbuster debuted its first trailer this year to insane fanfare, and Marvel Studios has more hype to give. A new still from the movie has just dropped, and it pits some of the MCU’s top heroes together.

So, yes – you can check out Thor‘s unconventional meeting with Rocket now.

Thanks to USA Today, a new still from the Marvel film has been made public. The image, which can be seen below, is one which the public has not seen as of yet. The still features a bloodied Thor lying on his back in what appears to be a spacecraft. The hero has his eyes closed, and fans can see Mantis by his head using her empathetic powers on Thor while he’s unconscious.

As for Rocket, well – the Guardian is being as helpful as he can. The alien is seen sitting off to Thor’s side as he watches the hero closely for any sudden moves.

The still may be new to fans, but lucky attendees from San Diego Comic Con will remember the picture. According to ComicBook’s own Brandon Davis, the event’s teaser for Avengers: Infinity War showed a scene featuring this image. The moment takes place after Thor slams into the Guardians of the Galaxy’s ship. The wary team brings Thor inside to wake him up out of curiosity, and the encounter sheds light on Thanos’ big plans for the Infinity Stones.

