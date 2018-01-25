New Black Panther Movie Logo Revealed

Marvel’s Black Panther movie began filming in Atlanta in January. Some unofficial set photos have made their way out to the public since then. Now, executive producer Louis D’Esposito is offering a photo of his own.

D’Esposito says in a tweet that he’ll be spending the morning on the set of Black Panther and the afternoon on the set of Avengers: Infinity War, which is begins filming alongside Black Panther today. The photo that accompanied the tweet reveals on the Black Panther set chairs, which is emblazoned with a new logo for the film.

Marvel had previously used a classic Black Panther comic book logo to represent the Black Panther movie. The new logo is different from both the past logo and the logo of the current Black Panther ongoing series. The Black Panther movie logo has a grittier, more distressed look to it, perhaps representative of the Black Panther movie’s tone.

Black Panther has been an important character in the Marvel universe for 50 years. He is the king of the technologically-advanced nation of Wakanda, and Panther has served as a member of the Avengers in addition to his many solo adventures.

Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman (Captain America: Civil War) as T’Challa/Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan (Fantastic Four) as Erik Killmonger, Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead) as Okoye, Lupita Nyong’o (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Nakia, Angela Bassett (Green Lantern) as Ramonda, T’Challa’s mother, and Forest Whitaker (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Zuri. It also includes Daniel Kaluuya (Black Mirror) as W’Kabi, Winston Duke (Person of Interest) as M’Baku, Florence Kasumba (Captain America: Civil War) as Ayo, Letitia Wright (Doctor Who) as Serita, and Sterling K. Brown (The People v. O.J. Simpson) as N’Jobu.

The film is being directed and co-written by Creed and Fruitvale Station filmmaker, Ryan Coogler, and production is expected to get underway this January.

Black Panther will slash into theaters on February 16, 2018.