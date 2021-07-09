Black Widow: Chance Trailer Released

Another day closer to the release of Black Widow means another new clip of the film released by Marvel Studios and the House of Mouse. Monday afternoon, Disney shared a new trailer for the film to YouTube; titled "Chance," the clip focuses on Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff and her ensemble of supporting characters: Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Melina (Rachel Weisz).

Another appearance is made by Taskmaster, a character we still don't know the true identity of. There's another shot of the fabled Red Room, where Russian assassins are trained, and the locale Romanoff was raised in. The full clip can be seen in the trailer above.

In the vein of Captain Marvel, Black Widow is also a prequel compared to the current timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the Johansson sequel takes place sometime between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, more prequels could be in the works for the outfit should the story require it.

"Certainly this film and this story is a particular case for Natasha," the producer said earlier this month. "But the notion of exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU is certainly in the cards for all of our characters. This particular story of this particular cast is very personal, very specific to Natasha."

Johansson also previously commented on the timeline of the movie, saying it was "extremely stressful" to make because of the associated MCU connectivity.

"It gave us the opportunity to really show her when she's kind of off her game, you know? Because of that, anything was possible," the actor previously told Total Film. "You're trying to map out all of this...which is actually extremely stressful because there's no guidelines."

Black Widow is now set to hit theaters and Disney+ on July 9th.

