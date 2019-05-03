New Captain Marvel Keyframe Art Reveals Alternate Fight Scene

Captain Marvel is still bringing in audiences two months later, but fans are also still learning new things about Carol Danvers’ successful Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Now that the movie’s out and Avengers: Endgame is also in theaters, the people who helped make it a reality are able to share more details about the film, and that includes Marvel Studios Senior Visual Development Artist Jackson Sze. Sze shared some new concept art from Captain Marvel that shows another take on the climactic fight with Starforce towards the end of the film, which you can see below.

The image shows Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson) taking on her former Starforce teammates, a battle we see towards the end of the film. Thing is you’ll notice that this fight looks a bit different than the final version, and as Sze, explained, at one point the fight was set to take place outside and on Earth. First Sze shared some thanks for keeping Captain Marvel in the top 5 two months after release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Captain Marvel was the #2 movie in America last weekend. Avengers Endgame helped bring this 2 month old movie back up the box office charts. I am in awe of the support of our fans and immensely proud and grateful to be a part of this studio. Thank you everyone for your support!”

To celebrate Sze released a new keyframe that shows the alternate battle scene. “Here is a keyframe from Captain Marvel fighting the Starforce team from her movie. At this point in script development their fight took place on earth as opposed to Marvell’s ship,” Sze wrote on Instagram.

The final version was more of a close quarters battle since it was on a ship, with Cap being the distraction so that Fury, Maria, Talos, Goose, and the other Skrulls could make their escape. Part of the fight does make it to Earth, though that is only her battle with Yon-Rogg, as everyone else is dispatched on the ship. The only other Starforce member to make it to Earth is Minn-Erva, though she apparently dies thanks to Maria’s piloting skills.

You can check out the official description for Captain Marvel below.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!