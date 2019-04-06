New ‘Captain Marvel’ Concept Art Shows Gruesome Skrull Morphing

One of the standout sequences from Captain Marvel involved the Skrulls, specifically watching them morph into other humans. We saw it in several sequences throughout the movie, but one of the most memorable ones was early on during the train chase scene where Captain Marvel is tracking down a Skrull who tried to shoot at her earlier in the movie. Senior Marvel Visual Development Artist at Marvel Studios Jackson Sze recently released some new concept art from this particular moment in the film, giving fans an up-close look at the Skrull’s transformation.

The art shows the Skrull in mid-transformation, with a left side in their natural form and the right side attempting to mold into someone else. It’s a little disturbing actually, but thankfully no Grandmothers were harmed int he making of the art, so we can rest easy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No Grandmas were harmed in the making of this image. Shape-shifting Skrulls are fun to concept and paint. Basically I got to mess around with @ianjoynerart Skrull model in Zbrush then paint over the transitions. Also it was neat to be able to paint something set in Los Angeles since I live here.”

You can check out the concept art in the image above.

The Skrulls were one of the more mysterious elements of Captain Marvel in the trailers, and after seeing the movie it makes sense why. As you know the Skrulls were not the traditional villains many expected them to be. While they had indeed been at war with the Kree for many years after their homeworld was destroyed by the Kree they were on the run for their lives. It’s revealed that Talos is simply trying to find his family and other Skrull survivors, and Mar-Vell was the key to that.

Carol is able to eventually guide them to Mar-Vell’s laboratory, and by the film’s end, we see her going off to help them find a new home and other survivors. It’s quite a change from the comics, but one we can definitely appreciate.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!