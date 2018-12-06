New ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Released

Marvel certainly got people talking with the first trailer for Captain Marvel, but that was just a teaser compared to the brand new trailer that just dropped during Monday Night Football.

The first trailer focused more on the broad strokes of Marvel’s latest hero to grace the big screen, giving fans a general idea of the premise and story. For instance, we learned that Carol doesn’t remember her time on Earth, though there are vague fragments that she struggles within her mind. We also got a look at her return to Earth and her meeting with Nick Fury in that trailer, but in the new trailer those elements and more get expanded upon in a more satisfying way, and we can’t wait to see more.

Now that we’ve seen the first two trailers, we’re starting to get a sense of just how epic this story will be, as well as how impressive Captain Marvel’s abilities are when compared against the rest of the MCU. That’s something Marvel Studios Cheif Kevin Feige stressed in a recent interview, and it’s a big reason why she could turn the tide against Thanos in Avengers 4.

“She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far,” Feige told EW. “So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realized that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.”

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits on May 3, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.