Disney Executive Reveals New Details About Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Series

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, many fans are curious about the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its future moving forward. And with new movies featuring all new characters or being set in the past of the franchise, there are a lot of questions we have about the heroes we’ve watched over the last decade.

Many of the Avengers will return but it will be to the small screen in a new wave of original series set to premiere on Disney+, and the company’s executives are thrilled at that prospect. The Disney+ Senior VP of Content Agnes Chu recently spoke at the Produced By conference and shared new details about their strategy for the new streaming service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re certainly going to have personalization of our products — that’s important to us, too, that our service is serving up things that are specific to your taste — but when you think about our brands, you think about the storytelling that we have, co-viewing is very much a sweet spot,” Chu explained. “We hope we can be a digital hearth that brings the family together.”

But when it comes to new Marvel content, Chu said they’re putting their utmost trust in Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to continue their legacy of excellence on the streaming platform.

“At Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige — who is shepherding this amazing tentpole theatrical Marvel Cinematic Universe — he is the same person behind all the Marvel Studios series that will be on Disney+, so he’s bringing in great storytellers, directors, producers and writers for these series,” Chu said. “It’s a way in which we can access new talent as well as leverage the great storytelling that already exists.”

Disney might have inadvertently revealed the first look at the Loki series, one of the first offerings on the platform, with a photo posted from April’s investor meeting.

Feige previously spoke to Variety about the importance of Disney+ and how it relates to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Disney+ is, yes,” said Feige. “Which is another exciting avenue and another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell… When we announced ten movies and people asked “Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year.’ That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

Disney+ is set to launch this November, though there’s no word yet on when the Marvel Studios series will debut on the streaming service.