New Eternals Clip Shows There Are New Gods in the Marvel Universe

We’re just under a month out from the debut of Eternals in theaters and now Marvel Studios has released a new clip of the upcoming film. In the new clip, viewers get a brief recap of the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame with Salma Hayek’s Ajak reminding about how Thanos erased half of the universe’s population and the Avengers brought them back and then note that where humanity once believed in gods, they will believe in them once again – with the Eternals presumably being those new gods. You can check it out for yourself below.

The end was just the beginning. Experience Marvel Studios’ #Eternals, only in theaters November 5. pic.twitter.com/sfW2i4DQQL — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 10, 2021

In Eternals, after the return of half the population in Avengers: Endgame ignites “the emergence”, the Eternals – an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years – reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. The film will also star Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Angelina Jolie as Thena, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.



The expansive film was recently confirmed by Marvel Studios to take place in two distinct time periods throughout the ages as it examines the close-knit group of characters making up the eponymous team.



“The story takes place across two time periods. One storyline is set in the past when they operated as a formidable team and a close family unit,” a Disney press release revealed.”The second storyline is in the present, when the group has fractured and split apart, content to live among humans, hiding in plain sight. The prevailing threat of the Deviants, which once again threatens the existence of mankind, means the Eternals need to put their differences aside and regroup.”



According to Marvel producer Nate Moore, the movie’s also hoping to explore another corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has yet to be seen on screen, in the same vein as Black Panther and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.



“We want audiences to discover a corner of the Marvel universe they’ve never seen before,” Moore adds. “We want them to discover a mythology that is a challenging sci-fi movie but also has a human heart. And we want them to meet ten heroes who they hopefully can relate to.”



Eternals is set to open in theaters on November 5th.



Are you excited for Eternals? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!