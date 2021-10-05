Marvel Studios Releases Eternals One Month Teaser

Eternals is one month away and Marvel Studios put out a teaser to start the countdown. Many MCU fans have been wanting to see more of the heroes ahead of their first cinematic adventure. It’s a big swing for the studio as The Eternals might be tied with The Guardians of The Galaxy for most obscure MCU property. (Shang-Chi probably belongs up there too.) Phase 4 has been very insistent on bringing new faces to the forefront as Marvel moves past The Infinity Saga. Chloe Zhao has assembled some very popular actors for her first film with Marvel Studios. Obviously, the studio is hoping that people will enjoy these new heroes as much as they loved Iron Man, Thor and all the rest of the original lineup. Look for more information to trickle out as the release date creeps nearer.

In one month, experience Marvel Studios’ #Eternals. Only in theaters November 5. pic.twitter.com/HLn58yWOwK — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 5, 2021

Marvel actually put out a press release that raised some eyebrows recently. Apparently, Eternals will play out across two time periods according to the publisher.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The story takes place across two time periods. One storyline is set in the past when they operated as a formidable team and a close family unit,” the press release said. “The second storyline is in the present, when the group has fractured and split apart, content to live among humans, hiding in plain sight. The prevailing threat of the Deviants, which once again threatens the existence of mankind, means the Eternals need to put their differences aside and regroup.”

MCU newcomer Richard Madden spoke about what drew him to this role with Total Film.

“That’s why I was drawn to him. I don’t see him as a superhero I’ve seen before,” Madden told the publication. “I see him as a man first, and quite a complicated character, before a superhero. You know, superheroes have laser eyes. Superheroes can fly. So, there’s lots of parallels. But as a character, I’ve not seen anyone like him before.” Madden continued, “The concept of these characters, and how deep Chloé [Zhao] wanted to go with these people who have been alive for so long, and have experienced so many different things. So that’s what really intrigued me – how these people interact with each other, and also the rest of the world when they’ve seen everything and done everything. That was kind of fascinating.”

How excited are you for Eternals? Let us know in the comments!