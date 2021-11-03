New Eternals Trailer Highlights Avengers Endgame As End Of An Era

Eternals is finally hitting theaters tomorrow night, and Marvel fans are eager to find out if the film deserves to have the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of the franchise. ComicBook.com rated the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it “a massive undertaking with memorable performances and a messy plot.” Eternals will follow a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, but they’ve been instructed to only interfere when evil Deviants are involved, which is why they didn’t help stop Thanos. There have also been hints that the team has a history with the Avengers, which is what makes the latest Eternals teaser especially interesting, as it implies Avengers: Endgame was the end of an era and Eternals is the start of a new one.

“The end of one era, is the beginning of another. Be the FIRST to experience Marvel Studios’ #Eternals only in theaters TOMORROW! Get tickets NOW: http://Fandango.com/Eternals,” Marvel tweeted earlier today. You can check out the trailer below:

https://twitter.com/Marvel/status/1455914770524147717?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In a recent ComicBook.com interview, Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo) teased his own character’s history with other MCU characters.

“Yes,” Nanjiani replied when asked if they had developed Kingo’s history to include encounters with known characters. “Chloe [Zhao] had it all mapped out, and she had a very specific sense of… Because the thing is, Eternals have sort of been in hiding, right? So they haven’t been going around talking to Iron-Man and Captain America and all those people. They’ve been pretending to be normal human beings. But it makes sense that my character would have met another character who’s not from Earth either. I’m trying to be vague. I don’t know what I’m allowed to say or not. So I think that was all part of the stuff, so that even though Eternals really is a standalone movie, you want to feel the presence, and the reality of, the rest of the MCU around it. And Chloe is such a nerd with an encyclopedic knowledge of Marvel and the MCU. So she was really excited about dropping these references in.”

Eternals, which was helmed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

Eternals is scheduled to hit on theatres on November 5th.