New Graphic Chronicles the Box Office Run of Every Single Marvel Comics Movie

Over the past decade, Marvel Studios has become the heavyweight powerhouse in Hollywood through unprecedented growth with multiple billion dollar-grossing films. But being in the thick of their massive successes, it’s easy to lose sight of how far they’ve come since helping produce films like X-Men and Blade.

One fan compiled an awesome graphic that measures the success of every Marvel movie as they came out, showing how newer films have built off of the success of the movies that came before. And it’s insane to see how far they’ve come. Take a look above!

A lot of people might be wondering about the secret to Marvel’s success, as all of their films released in 2019 have grossed over $1 billion each at the box office. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige participated in a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread when he revealed why the MCU movies are so successful, inspiring a die-hard fandom.

“Respect the source material. Hire passionate filmmakers regardless of how much money their last movie made. Hire the best cast regardless of their current marquee value.”

Some fans might be worried that Marvel Studios could be bloating the superhero genre, on the fast track toward fatiguing audiences with multiple films and projects released per year. But Feige isn’t concerned with the audience being burnt out because he’s confident in the product they’re pushing.

“Nobody would get fatigued before the creative forces at Marvel Studios who do this 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” Feige admitted when asked about audiences potentially getting fatigued of superhero movies. “So we believe that if we’re still taking risks and making unique choices to keep ourselves excited, the audience will feel the same way.”

Now they have the plethora of characters from the 20th Century Fox purchase, including the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, as well as the new distribution platform on the Disney+ streaming service set to launch later this year.

Feige recently spoke with excitement about how those projects will impact their brand moving forward.

“WandaVision will be unlike anything we’ve done before, and I’m excited to talk to people more about it, eventually,” Feige said to CNN. “And you see Daniel Bruhl coming back to Zemo and having more time to spend with these beloved characters in Falcon and Winter Soldier. Loki returning — it’s an embarrassment of riches, all of it extremely thought out by the team Marvel Studios, to do it in ways that I hope will satisfy fans who are anticipating it, but in a way they are absolutely not expecting it.”