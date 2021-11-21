New Hawkeye Poster Feature Show’s Leading Trio

Marvel fans are mere days away from the premiere of Hawkeye, which is set to see the return of Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye as well as the debut of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. Another Marvel Comics character fans are excited to see make their MCU debut is Lucky the Pizza Dog, who is being played by Jolt the Dog in the new series. Early reactions from critics have been positive online, and it seems the dynamic trio is going to win over a lot of hearts. Today, Marvel released a new poster for Hawkeye, and it showcases Clint, Kate, and Lucky.

“Together they can take on anything the city throws at them. Check out this new poster inspired by Marvel Studios’ #Hawkeye and start streaming the first two episodes November 24 on @DisneyPlus. Artist: @adamrabalais,” the official Hawkeye account shared. You can check out the poster below:

Lucky the Pizza Dog is a supporting character in the comics who made his debut in 2012. His first appearance came when Clint saved him. The dog’s tags identify him as Arrow, but Clint renamed his Lucky. However, in an issue devoted to Lucky’s POV, we learn that the dog calls himself Pizza Dog, because, like any smart pup, he loves pizza.

As for Steinfeld, the star had a recent chat with SFX Magazine, and talked about preparing for her part in the MCU and compared reading Marvel Comics to reading the poems of Emily Dickinson, who she also plays in the Apple TV+ series, Dickinson.

“As far as the comics go, yes,” Seinfeld answered when asked if she’s been catching up on Marvel history. “Again, it’s kind of like Emily and her poetry: having this world of endless information. I’ve always loved comics. I’ve always been a very visual person, and a large book with anything over 200-250 pages has always intimidated me, so comics have always been something I’ve been drawn to because of the visual aspect of it. So I’ve had so much fun reading these comics, and going through them and discovering these elements of Kate Bishop that are in there that we’re bringing to life in the show, and other elements of the comics.”

In addition to Renner, Steinfeld, and Jolt, Hawkeye is expected to feature Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova. The show’s head writer is Jonathan Igla who is producing the series alongside Rhys Thomas, Trinh Tran, and Kevin Feige.

Hawkeye premieres on Disney+ on November 24th.