New Hawkeye Trailer Reveals First Look at Fra Fee’s Clown

A new Hawkeye television spot has started running on network television, giving fans more footage from the upcoming Disney+ show. Namely, Fra Fee’s Clown — real name Kazimierz Kazimierczak — can be seen walking alongside Echo (Alaqua Cox) in one of the new snippets included. It’s also the first good look at Echo in the series after she was only seen previously in a haunting red light.

Other new footage includes a moment where someone — either Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) or Yelena (Florence Pugh) — dressed in the Ronin suit is attacking someone. There are some extended shots of previous scenes we’ve seen featuring Clint (Jeremy Renner) fighting the Tracksuit Mafia as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

See a recording of the television spot running below.

https://twitter.com/theroyaImess/status/1450664371324137474?s=20

“We’re treating our shows as if we’re making our features,” Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously shared. “I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you’ve seen. So that’s always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]’s mindset of let’s make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it’s going to feel like it’s just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it’s going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we’ll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter.”

Even though Hawkeye has yet to preview, reports suggest Cox’s Echo is also getting her own series, which was in early development as of earlier this year. It’s expected to begin filming in the first half of 2022, barring any further delays.

Hawkeye debuts on Disney+ on November 24th.

