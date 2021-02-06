Hawkeye: Clown Actor Fra Fee Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Photo

✖

Production is well underway on Hawkeye and sooner or later, we'll get our first official look at the series. We've gotten quite a few photos from the set of the series, and now Hawkeye star Fra Fee is giving fans another behind-the-scenes look at the production. Taking to Twitter Friday, Fee shared a photo of the set as cast and crew lounge around between takes on the series. In the center of the image, a monitor showing the series being used for the logo, complete with the Marvel Studios logo.

It's unclear if the photo is of the set itself, or if it's a backstage staging area. Either way, the picture also involves a wardrobe setup.

Fee has been cast as "Kazi," the villain that goes by The Clown in the Marvel Comics lore. Though the character hasn't been involved in as many storylines as other MCU villains — like Thanos, Hela, or Kingpin — he is oftentimes compared to the Joker, at least in look.

"Outrageously excited to be bringing this legend to life in @marvelstudios #Hawkeye for @disneyplus..." Fee tweeted when his casting news was first announced. "I'm the first person in line to see these movies at the cinema so suffice to say I'm pretty much freaking out..! folks - say hell to this absolute DUDE - Kazi!"

Outrageously excited to be bringing this legend to life in @marvelstudios #Hawkeye for @disneyplus ... I’m the first person in line to see these movies at the cinema so suffice to say I’m pretty much freaking out..! folks - say hello to this absolute DUDE - Kazi! ❤️❤️❤️🤡 pic.twitter.com/Q1VOd8Q3Ie — Fra Fee (@frafee) December 11, 2020

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com of the production value behind Disney+ shows. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Hawkeye has yet to set a release date for its premiere.

Cover photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images