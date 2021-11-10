New Marvel’s Hawkeye Poster Released By Disney+

Marvel’s Hawkeye TV series has released a brand new poster, which shows archers Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) notching their arrows and getting ready for a fight. As a reminder that Hawkeye is premiering during the Holiday season, this new poster is decorated in the colorful artwork of Christmas tree ornaments. The poster also reminds fans that Hawkeye will be getting a two-episode premiere on November 24th, when the show hits Disney+. While this one-sheet is clearly a simple photoshop job with the same Barton and Bishop transparency that’s on all of the Hawkeye marketing, it ‘still does the job of lifting the spirit in the way that only the holidays can!

“In two weeks, take aim with Marvel Studios’ @HawkeyeOfficial.The first two episodes start streaming November 24, only on #DisneyPlus!” —Disney+

As the official tweet from Disney+ reminds us – Hawkeye is just two weeks away from premiering! The event series will be a timely release for Marvel fans, filling the gap between Shang-Chi and Eternals’ release in theaters (in September and November, respectively), and the long-awaited arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home in December.

Synopsis: “Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.”

Marvel’s Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, a character slated for her own spinoff. Hawkeye will be directed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

“It’s genuinely not what you expect from Marvel [Studios],” Bert told GamesRadar+. “It’s an absurd Christmas story. Just starting from that point, tonally, I was tickled. What does that mean? And it’s throughout the whole series. It’s not what you’re expecting it to be.”

Marvel’s Hawkeye premieres on November 24th on Disney+. Marvel Studios: LEGENDS: Hawkeye will be available to stream on November 12th on Disney+ Day.